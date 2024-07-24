Scarborough's St James with Holy Trinity Church to celebrate 130th anniversary on St James' Day

St James and Holy Trinity Church - Image: Google Maps

St James with Holy Trinity Church, on Seamer Road, Scarborough, will celebrate its 130th anniversary on St James' Day (July 25).

The church began as a mission chapel, an offshoot from All Saints Church, Falsgrave, and grew to be a Parish Church, now with a well-used arts centre, where many U3A classes are held, as well as NHS weight management groups, pilates, yoga and salsa classes.

The celebration begins at 11am with St James' Day giving and tea and coffee in church, with menus displayed to order lunch from the Cockleshell Cafe.

A buffet lunch will be held at 12.30pm in the upper room with activities at 1.30pm in the hall, followed by tea and cake.

There will also be an opportunity to meet new Vicar, Rev Elspeth Cansdale on St James Day at church or in the arts centre.