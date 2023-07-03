The unit will open at the town’s Falsgrave Community Centre and will run a first aid training session for volunteers every other Tuesday from 7-9pm, starting on Tuesday July 11.

The new group is looking for more people to become volunteers, especially event first aiders, first aid demonstrators and community advocates.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer does not need to have any qualifications or knowledge of first aid as full training, guidance and support will be provided.

St John Ambulance volunteers from the North Yorkshire and Teesside region.

James Hammond, Unit Manager at St John Ambulance’s Scarborough unit, said: “I am delighted to welcome the reopening of the Scarborough unit, which will provide more local people with lifesaving skills to help those around them.

“Upskilling local people in first aid not only gives them the ability to help people at events, it also gives them the confidence to know how to help people around them, including family members, friends and neighbours.

“I’d urge anyone who is interested in being a first aider to join the team, or to pass on the information to someone they think would be perfect for the role.

“Community first aid really does save lives and, the more people we can train to be first aid volunteers, the safer our local community will be.”

St John Ambulance is England’s leading first aid and health response charity. From helping young people become the healthcare professionals of tomorrow, to world class training, St John Ambulance empowers people of all ages with lifesaving skills and the confidence to use them, every day.

St John people know that first aid saves lives. They deliver compassion and care at major events – everything from marathons to music festivals – provide the nation’s ambulance auxiliary, and support communities through vital projects all over the country.

For more information about joining the local St John Ambulance team in Scarborough, email [email protected]

