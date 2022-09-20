Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in cash boost for community fridge

Pictured from left: Lizzie Sky Hall and Sharon Hodgson from the SJT shop presenting a cheque to Sue Wilson of the Fridge.

Shop volunteers organised a tombola as part of a meet-the-maker event and raised £61.90.

The Fridge collects food which is past its best-before date from supermarkets, Bookers wholesaler, the Rainbow Centre and other sources.

The food is redistributed to people for free at Westborough Methodist Church on Saturday mornings, from 10am.

Yvonne Parry of the Fridge said: “We are extremely grateful to the theatre shop for this donation, which will help us keep good food out of landfill.

“Everyone is welcome to come to the church and help us prevent food waste, either by taking some food or as a volunteer.

“We are very lucky to have such wonderful hosts at the church and are very grateful for their help and support.”