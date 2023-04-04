Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre to host 'A Ukrainian Evening' to raise money for Ukraine

The money raised from the night will be split between supplying a surveillance drone for the frontline and the supply of support material for children in Ukraine .

Event organiser, David Lewis, said: “The night will embrace the UK premiere of the moving 'short' film of endurance and hope: 'Mariupol Defender' which has won awards across Europe, two live Ukrainian singers from our Ukrainian Exchange partners in York with a display of recent photographs from the front lines, and a panel discussion on how we can help preserve aspects of Ukrainian life and culture here.”The musicians are being sponsored by B. Bernard and Sons and Bryn Stowe Publications, and the SJT is assisting with the hosting.