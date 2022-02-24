Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre set to stage International Women’s Day event

The theme for 2022 is #BreakTheBias, and the local event is organised by a group of business leaders working voluntarily, with support from Anglo American.

Jenn Crowther from Yorkshire in Business, organiser of the event, said: “This is the fourth year we have organised this event as a way of showcasing our female entrepreneurs and have seen it grow year on year.

“We were fortunate in 2020 because we were able to go ahead with the event and achieved an attendance of 400 and just a week later the country went into lockdown. Last year, restrictions meant that the event was held online, but we successfully ran a week-long programme of events.

“I am so happy to be organising an event to bring people together once again in person.

"International Women’s Day offers an opportunity annually to reflect on progress made, to call for change and celebrate women’s achievements in history, communities and in our own towns.

"Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day. We can break the bias in our communities, workplaces, schools, colleges and universities.”

The free event is for everyone and the group are encouraging schools, workplaces and individuals to attend to be inspired and motivated to spearhead change in their own settings.

The event will see a range of Inspirational speakers, an Entrepreneurs Question Time panel, fun and interactive workshops, business stands and networking opportunities from business, organisations, arts and the local community.

This year sees the event hosted by the Stephen Joseph Theatre, which can accommodate an audience of 165 people and will see a range of female speakers in the McCarthy Theatre, including the Theatre’s Joint Chief Executive/Executive Director, Caroline Routh who said: “The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias, aiming for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, a world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

“They’re concepts that are close to our hearts in the theatre, so we’re delighted to welcome Scarborough’s IWD event to the Stephen Joseph Theatre for the first time this year.”