Writer Nick Lane and the Stephen Joseph Theatre executive director Caroline Routh with the theatre award

The team at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre is celebrating after winning a major award for its Christmas family show.

Last year’s Beauty and the Beast, directed by the theatre’s artistic director Paul Robinson, was named Best Show for Children and Young People at the 2024 UK Theatre Awards at the weekend.

The theatre is about to go into rehearsals for its upcoming Christmas family show Aladdin, again written by Nick Lane and designed by Helen Coyston.

The UK Theatre Awards celebrate the best of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, recognising creative excellence and outstanding work both on and off stage.

The award was accepted by Nick Lane, along with the Stephen Joseph executive director Caroline Routh.

Nick said: “I’m chuffed. Mostly because it’s a proper team effort. I’m so lucky – every year, there are amazing actors, a phenomenal creative team and just the best audiences ever.

“Something like this is great recognition and if winning this award means we get to keep making more daft stuff for the people of Scarborough, then whatever one up from chuffed is, I’ll be that.”

Paul Robinson, who directed Beauty and the Beast, said: “For Scarborough this award is really meaningful as it demonstrates that a show that was made entirely for them is also worthy of a national award. It’s about pride.

“This is for everyone who works at the friendliest theatre in the country and all the brilliant freelancers, without whom we are nothing – Nick Lane, Helen Coyston, costumes by Julia Perry-Mook, composer Simon Slater, lighting designer Tigger Johnson, choreographer Stephanie Dattani, the brilliant tech team led by Simon Bedwell, our casting director Sarah Hughes and, of course, the insanely talented cast of Amy Drake, Annie Kirkman, Oliver Mawdsley, Kiara Nicole Pillai and Charlie Ryan, whose hilarious multi-roling showed quite how talented they are.

“We’d like to dedicate this award to all the great, original Christmas shows and children’s work across the country which is made purely with their local audiences in mind.”

Aladdin can be seen at the Stepgen Joseph Theatre from November 29 to December 28. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com