Scarborough's Stepney Hill Farm Hog and Hoedown raises £3,245 for Saint Catherine's
The event, organised by Carey Smith and Rachel Emmerson, saw a hog roast, live music, sweet cart, photo booth, raffle and much more to keep everyone entertained.
Carey said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to The Hospice Hog and Hoedown, it was a great night and a big success.
"We’re really proud to announce that we raised £3,245 for Saint Catherine’s.”
Richard Barwick, Fundraising and Marketing Manager, said: “We cannot thank Carey, Rachel and everyone who attended The Hospice Hog and Hoedown enough.
"To raise £3,245 is incredible and will go a long way toward helping us provide specialist palliative and end of life care for patients and their loved ones.”
If you are interested in doing your own fundraising for Saint Catherine’s, email [email protected] or get in touch by calling 01723 351421.