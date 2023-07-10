Scarborough's Stepney Hill Farm Hog and Hoedown raises £3,245 for Saint Catherine's

Party-goers at the Hog and Hoedown event enjoy the photo booth.

The event, organised by Carey Smith and Rachel Emmerson, saw a hog roast, live music, sweet cart, photo booth, raffle and much more to keep everyone entertained.

Carey said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to The Hospice Hog and Hoedown, it was a great night and a big success.

"We’re really proud to announce that we raised £3,245 for Saint Catherine’s.”

Organiser Carey Smith with friends.

Richard Barwick, Fundraising and Marketing Manager, said: “We cannot thank Carey, Rachel and everyone who attended The Hospice Hog and Hoedown enough.

"To raise £3,245 is incredible and will go a long way toward helping us provide specialist palliative and end of life care for patients and their loved ones.”