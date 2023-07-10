News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Scarborough's Stepney Hill Farm Hog and Hoedown raises £3,245 for Saint Catherine's

The Hospice Hog and Hoedown held at Stepney Hill Farm by local supporters raised £3,245 for Saint Catherine’s.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:47 BST
Party-goers at the Hog and Hoedown event enjoy the photo booth.Party-goers at the Hog and Hoedown event enjoy the photo booth.
Party-goers at the Hog and Hoedown event enjoy the photo booth.

The event, organised by Carey Smith and Rachel Emmerson, saw a hog roast, live music, sweet cart, photo booth, raffle and much more to keep everyone entertained.

Carey said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to The Hospice Hog and Hoedown, it was a great night and a big success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re really proud to announce that we raised £3,245 for Saint Catherine’s.”

Organiser Carey Smith with friends.Organiser Carey Smith with friends.
Organiser Carey Smith with friends.
Most Popular

Richard Barwick, Fundraising and Marketing Manager, said: “We cannot thank Carey, Rachel and everyone who attended The Hospice Hog and Hoedown enough.

"To raise £3,245 is incredible and will go a long way toward helping us provide specialist palliative and end of life care for patients and their loved ones.”

If you are interested in doing your own fundraising for Saint Catherine’s, email [email protected] or get in touch by calling 01723 351421.

Related topics:Saint CatherineScarborough