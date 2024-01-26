Scarborough's Super Swim Academy finds new home at primary school pool

Laura Exton, centre, Braeburn Primary and Nurse

They will be teaching pupils during school time and, in the evenings, at weekends and in school holidays, will offer a range of swimming sessions for all members of the community, including pool parties for children’s birthdays.

The partnership means the school benefits from expert swimming teachers at a cheaper rate than employing their own, allowing the school to use their limited budgets for other educational activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, Super Swim Academy now has a base for its ambitious plans for the area – and, for the first time, long-term security.

Lindsey Prior-Mackie said: “This will have a big impact on the whole community.

“It’s brilliant. It’s not just about swimming but teaching water safety skills which are so necessary, especially in coastal towns.

“From 1 March, when the lease begins, we will be putting programmes together for baby and toddler sessions, parent and child, aquafit, adult learn to swim, intensive, and pool parties among other plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stability of a long-term agreement has come at just the right time for the local business. Lindsey has been a qualified swimming teacher for 21 years and Claire, 14 years. They have worked from four different pools in the area, all of which have had to close down, most recently Alpamare Waterpark.

Claire Prior-Mackie said: “It’s been something of a rollercoaster

“The costs involved with setting up and running a pool are high and can be a deterrent. We were only just thinking of approaching a school and asking if an arrangement would be possible when the call from Laura Exton came in. This is life-changing!”

Laura Exton is Eastfield school Braeburn’s school business partner. She said: “We are very excited about Lindsey and Claire’s plans for wider community use of the pool and the opportunities this will offer our local families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have no doubt that our children will benefit greatly from the high quality of the new swimming teaching provision. Most of all, after a year of not being able to be used following the significant storm damage, we are looking forward to seeing lots of swimmers getting to enjoy the refurbished pool.”

Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust, which runs 23 schools on the Yorkshire Coast, in Hull and the East Riding as well as in York and Selby.