Scarborough’s SWC Trade Frames replace charity shop window after vandals smashed it

Last month, the window of the charity shop for St. Catherine’s Hospice was smashed on the day of its reopening, following a recent refurbishment..

The shop, which is located on Falsgrave Road, had recently undergone a refurbishment which now sees their upstairs floor now home to a ‘huge’ range of household and electrical goods.

The tradesmen at SWC Trade Centre have now replaced the window for the charity free of charge after receiving the glass for free through their suppliers.

Mark Catchpole, Sales Director at SWC Trade Frames, said: “Saint Catherine’s posted about the incident on Facebook and one of our members of staff saw it and said ‘can we do something to help?’ so we made a few phone calls and that was it.

“For us and our connections, it was relevantly cheap to organise but if the charity had to get a glazier out then it would have cost them a few hundred pounds.

“They had a few donations sent to them so they did say they had some money to put towards the window, but we said no it’ll be on us and you put the money towards a good cause.”

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Saint Catherine’s Hospice said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Team SWC for repairing our Falsgrave Shop window last week, completely free of charge.

“The shop's window was sadly smashed last month, the clean up and repair of the damage would've been a huge cost to us, and even more heartbreaking taken vital funds from patient care.