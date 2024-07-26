Scarborough's Team GB competitor to chase gold at Paris Olympics- here's how to watch

Charlotte Fry, 28, will be competing as a part of Team GB at the Paris Olympics. Photo courtesy of Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Scarborough's Charlotte 'Lottie' Fry has the chance to claim an Olympic gold medal in Paris as a member of Team GB.

Making her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo, Fry earned bronze in the team dressage with Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester, nearly 30 years after her late mother Laura Fry competed alongside Hester at Barcelona 1992.

After Laura passed away in 2012, a young Fry moved to the Netherlands on the encouragement of Hester, with whom she had weekly lessons as a teenager. She has been based there ever since and trains under Danish Olympic medallist Anne van Olst.

She has gone from strength to strength since then, establishing herself as one of the best dressage competitors in the world with double gold at the 2022 World Championships in Herning.

Fry took top spot in both the individual special and individual freestyle dressage on the brilliant Glamourdale, while also winning team silver. European individual dressage silver and team gold in 2023, the first team dressage gold for Great Britain since London 2012, further cemented her and Glamourdale's reputations heading into Paris 2024.

As well as going for gold in the individual competition, Fry will join fellow Team GB members in the Grand Prix Team event. Competing alongside her is Carl Hester riding Fame and Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb.

Dates and times for upcoming Olympic Dressage events are:

July 27 Eventing: Dressage Team and Individual will start at 12:30pm.

July 30 Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 1 will start at 10:30am.

July 31 Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 2 will start at 9:30am.

August 3 Dressage: Team Grand Prix Special will start at 10:30am.

August 4 Dressage: Individual Grand Prix Freestyle will start at 8am.

Supporters can watch the Olympics on Eurosport Player, discovery+, BBC2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Council has said: “Like the rest of the county we'll be following Team GB and the seven North Yorkshire athletes who are going for gold at the Paris Olympics.

“Scott Lincoln in the shot put from Northallerton.

"George Mills in the 1500m from Harrogate.

“Charlie Tanfield in the track cycling from Great Ayton.

“Jack Laugher in the diving from Harrogate.

“Jacob Fincham-Dukes in the long jump from Harrogate.

“Charlotte Fry in the equestrian dressage from Scarborough.

“Lucy Hall in the shooting from Malton.