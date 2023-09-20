Scarborough's The Grand Hotel to host inaugural steampunk event - here's what's going on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is to be held in the hotel’s ballroom on Sunday October 1, where socialising, shopping and photography are the order of the day in and around the iconic building.

Step inside and admire the Victorian splendour, the sweeping staircase, the views from the terraces overlooking Scarborough Bay.

People attending the event are encouraged to dress in Victorian Steampunk attire to complement and showcase their outfits and the fabulous interior of the public areas of The Grand Hotel.

A new steampunk event is on its way to the Grand Hotel, Scarborough.

There will be an opportunity to be photographed by the Thru The Lens and More Photography Team, and around 25 trade stands offering an array of steampunk and alternative apparel, accessories and accoutrements.

Organiser Andy Dolan of WSW Events said: “Want to know more about Steampunk?

“Come and see and chat to the attendees about this wonderful retro futuristic science fiction and their incredible outfits inspired by 19th Century British Victorian era industrial powered machinery, or the American Wild West where in a future steam power is the predominant form of energy.

"The works of HG Wells and Jules Verne, for example, feature such technologies and fictional machines.”

Steampunk 'pirates'.

Family friendly and free entry too, A Grand Day Out takes place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday October 1.

The Grand Hotel is a dog friendly venue too.