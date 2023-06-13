The Hideout, located on Columbus Ravine, initially closed on Valentine’s Day of this year whilst the owners “concentrate on other business interests”.

Now, the Padgham family have announced that the café restaurant and bar will soon reopen its doors.

After more than three years of success, The Hideout is set to embark on an exciting new journey with Rich Malton and Chris Marson taking the helm.

Mike Padgham (left) pictured with Chris Marson, Rich Malton and Joe Walker (CPH). (Picture: Marson & Co)

Mike Padgham said: “We are delighted to have found a new operator for The Hideout and wish Chris and Rich all the very best as they take the café forward.

“They bring a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and we are confident that The Hideout will be in good hands and continue providing customers with a fantastic experience.”

The Hideout first opened in June 2019 after an extensive refurbishment of the former Coffee Beans café and is known for its eclectic mix of historic artefacts and mementoes from bygone eras.

The Padghams are proud of what they achieved with The Hideout, creating something different and unique for Scarborough. They eagerly anticipate the next chapter of this beloved café.

Rich Malton and Chris Marson are equally enthusiastic about this new venture.

Rich Malton, who also owns Munchbox and the recently closed The Cockpit, said: “We’re over the moon to be taking the reins at The Hideout, a venue that already holds a special place in the hearts of many. We’re eager to bring our energy and vision to this beloved café.”

Chris Marson, who owns marketing company Marson & Co and is the marketing director at Scarborough Athletic Football Club, added: “Having worked alongside Rich since his time at The Cockpit, the opportunity to join forces with him on this new venture in the Scarborough hospitality scene is incredibly exciting!”

In addition to the café’s revival, the Padgham family plans to open two modernised flats above The Hideout in early 2024.