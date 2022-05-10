JD Wetherspoons Plc have put in a planning application with Scarborough Borough Council for a new beer garden terrace.

The proposal is for alterations to be made to the roof to provide a third floor outdoor seating area.

The new plans show that part of the roof will be removed to allow for an open roof terrace, with a canopy and a covered roof terrace.

Scarborough’s Wetherspoons has reapplied for a rooftop seating area after their previous plans were rejected.

The application also states that the second floor will also be developed internally to create additional customer seating as part of the internal fit out, and there will be a new access stair formed to serve the beer garden and a customer lift to serve all levels.

In 2019, a planning application of a similar nature was refused at The Lord Rosebery pub.

The application was for a roof terrace bar, which would have seen part of the roof removed.

The application was refused due to concerns about the visual impact the changes would result in and the architectural damage. The building dates back to the 1890s and is located within the Scarborough Conservation Area. It was also refused due to noise concerns.

In the rejection notice in 2019, planning manager David Walker said that there was no need to renegotiate changes with Wetherspoons as the objections were so fundamental and would require “significant” changes that refusal was the only option open to the council.

Scarborough Council’s environmental health team objected on the grounds that noise from the rood could disturb people in the area and Scarborough Civic Society was concerned about the loss of the building’s distinctive red-tiled roof.

The council’s heritage officer also objected, stating that if the change was allowed it would damage the architectural significance of the building.

The Lord Rosebery has three floors currently, and the top floor is not accessible to the public.

The new application is by Just H Architects for JD Wetherspoons Plc.

The Wetherspoons pub opened in Scarborough on April 24, 1997 and the pub recently celebrated its 25th birthday with a charity fun day.

The building was used by Scarborough's Liberals as the Liberal Club until the Second World War. During the war, it turned into a medical centre.