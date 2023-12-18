News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's The Rainbow Centre gets Christmas donation of essential toiletries

Alison Hume, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, joined members of the Scarborough and Whitby Labour Women’s Branch to hand over a donation of essential toiletries to the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:40 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:41 GMT
“I am proud to have been part of this fantastic Woman to Woman community initiative,” she said.

"Women who are accessing the Rainbow Centre at a difficult time in their lives really appreciate the toiletry bags.

"These lovely organza bags hold all the toiletry essentials women need plus a gorgeous little treat and a Woman to Woman card with useful contacts.”

Alison Hume joined members of the Scarborough and Whitby Labour Women’s Branch to hand over the latest donation of essential toiletries to the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough.

Jo Laking, CEO of The Rainbow Centre, said: “We’ve been happy to receive 115 of these fantastic bags and have really appreciated the care and consistency shown by Alison and the local Labour women’s branch.”

