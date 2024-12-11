Scarborough’s The Salisbury Apartments awarded Gold by VisitEngland for second year running

The Salisbury Apartments have been awarded Gold by VisitEngland for a second year running

VisitEngland has awarded The Salisbury Luxury Apartments by Stay in Scarborough ‘4 star Gold’ for the second year running.

VisitEngland’s Gold and Silver Awards celebrate accommodation establishments that outperform in their category, offering exceptional quality within their star rating.

The Salisbury on Huntriss Row, underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2021 and is part of a growing portfolio of self-catering accommodation by Stay in Scarborough.

The Gold Award recognised the apartments “genuinely superior quality aspects” with “excellent space and a real ‘wow’ factor”.

The Salisbury houses 22 thoughtfully designed 1 and 2 bed contemporary apartments with everything guests could need.

James Goodall, Managing Director of Yorkshire Coast Property Management Ltd and owner of the Stay in Scarborough portfolio said: “To see the Stay in Scarborough’s team effort acknowledged again with a Gold Award for The Salisbury is something we are all very proud of.

“Our mission has always been to create memorable and quality experiences for our guests and receiving this accolade demonstrates the lengths we are going to, to do just that.

“This year we launched the Stay in Scarborough brand and new website, which showcases our full range of quality self-catering apartments in prime locations across Scarborough and has a new and improved booking process.

“We have big plans for 2025 and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

VisitEngland’s assessment concluded: “The Salisbury operates a high quality professionally run operation with excellent customer care and support system in place, very much in tune with the modern day traveller.”

The Salisbury by Stay in Scarborough has had a record year for bookings in 2024 and following this success, the owners have now announced plans to open a mix of 14 brand new, one bedroom studio and self-catering apartments.

The new town centre developments plan to open in 2025.

These additions to the Stay in Scarborough property portfolio hope to create new, permanent year-round jobs for the local economy and continue to attract visitors to Scarborough from far and wide.