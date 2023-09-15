Scarborough’s The Salisbury Apartments scoops VisitEngland Gold Award
VisitEngland’s Gold Award celebrates accommodation establishments that outperform in their category, offering exceptional quality within their star rating.
The 22 thoughtfully designed one and two bed contemporary apartments fitted with modern, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, were also awarded four star Gold accreditation from independent body Quality in Tourism.
James Goodall, owner of The Salisbury and Yorkshire Coast Property Management Ltd. said: “We are extremely proud to have received the four star Gold Award from VisitEngland and 4 star accreditation from Quality in Tourism.
"We’d like to thank our dedicated team at The Salisbury for the amazing work they do to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests each day.
"These accolades mark the start of a very exciting future for Yorkshire Coast Property Management Ltd. and we are looking forward to continuing to provide first class accommodation through our expanding portfolio.
“To celebrate our award success we’ll be surprising and delighting our guests throughout September, so we can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors.”
VisitEngland’s assessment concluded: “The Salisbury operates a high quality professionally run operation, excellent customer care support system in place, very much in tune with the modern day traveller.
“22 smart modern apartments in the heart of Scarborough offering high end accommodation.
"Excellent housekeeping practices and routines - exemplary additional detailing noted.
“Great central location within easy walking distance of theatres, restaurants, seafront and shopping.”
The self-catering accommodation underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment and re-opened in July 2021.
To find out more visit The-Salisbury.com.