Scarborough’s The Secret Garden cafe to close as new Cooplands plans revealed

The Secret Garden Cafe is popular with shoppers and the elderly for its meals and snacks.

Cooplands is refitting its flagship location at Westborough as a result of the trials and successes of its five new Eats & Seats shops, one of which is at Seamer Road Retail Park.

The Secret Garden Cafe will close for good on Saturday May 14. The Westborough shop will remain open as it refitted throughout May.

The shop will open as an Eats & Seats in the middle of June, and as part of the refit The Secret Garden Cafe will become a staff area.

The shop will feature a new look and feel for the brand, as well as the introduction of Cooplands new Eats & Seats concept.

The shop has also applied for a pavement licence, for two outdoor tables and eight chairs.

The seating area will be at the front of the shop, and will be for serving of food and drink.

Plans for a new look ‘Eats and Seats’ shop is announced for the Westborough shop.

Belinda Youngs, CEO for Cooplands, said “We’ve had a fantastic response to our brand new Cooplands Eats & Seats format.

“We’ve been able to create a relaxing and warm atmosphere where customers can meet, sit down, and enjoy some fresh, good value food, and we are excited to refit our flagship Westborough shop which has been in the business for over 40 years.”

Employees at The Secret Garden Café have been retained within the business.

The company's Orchard Café above the Heron shop on the corner of St Thomas Street and Newborough will remain open.