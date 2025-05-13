The Weston Hotel - pic Richard Ponter

The Weston Hotel on Scarborough’s Esplanade has announced it has been recognised as a 2025 Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Award winner, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the prestigious award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver exceptional hospitality and service.

The Weston Hotel is currently the #1 Traveller-Ranked Hotel in Scarborough, a reflection of its warm Yorkshire welcome, comfortable rooms and sea-view dining at its in-house restaurant, Cecil’s.

Luke Allen, who runs the hotel, said: “We’re over the moon to share this news – and it’s all thanks to our incredible team.

Owners Steph and Luke Allen

“From check-in to check-out, it’s our staff who make the Weston feel like home.

“Our reception team are the first friendly faces you meet.

“Our housekeeping team keep every room spotless.

“Our brilliant waiting staff make mealtimes memorable, and our kitchen team pour pride into every dish.

“And behind the scenes, our night porters keep everything running smoothly while the rest of Scarborough sleeps.

“This award reflects their hard work and the kind words of our guests.

“It means the world to us.”

Steph Allen added: “We’re absolutely thrilled! Every guest who leaves a kind word, a review, or simply chooses to stay with us is part of this.

“Being family-run means every detail matters – and it’s wonderful to see that recognised by the people who stay with us.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported the Weston.”

The Weston Hotel has had an exciting year, continuing to invest in improvements to the property.

In early 2025, several of its Bay Seaview Bedrooms were fully renovated, along with upgrades to the bar area, blending the building’s Victorian charm with a fresh, modern touch.

The hotel also earned an AA Rosette for its restaurant Cecil’s in 2024 and was featured on Channel 4’s Yorkshire By The Sea, showcasing the stories of local hospitality businesses along the North Yorkshire coast.

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the Weston Hotel on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you’ve made a memorable impact on your visitors – one worth writing home (and online) about.”

To find out more, or to book a stay, visit: www.westonhotel.co.uk