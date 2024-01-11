Scarborough's Wetherspoon pub to celebrate Scottish Burns Night with special menu

A Scarborough pub will be celebrating the life and poetry of the Scottish poet Robert Burns by hosting a seven-day celebration, from Monday, January 22 to Sunday, January 28 inclusive.

Customers at The Lord Rosebery, in Westborough, will be able to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drinks to mark the occasion, including on Burns’ Night itself (Thursday, January 25).

The Wetherspoon pub will be serving Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a Caledonian Burger (Two 3oz beef patties, with haggis, whisky sauce, served with chips and six onion rings).

Among the drink choices for the Burns’ event meal deals is a selection of Scottish drinks for customers to enjoy. On offer is Nessie’s Monster Mash (4.1% ABV) from Cairngorm

Brewery, a predominantly malty, lightly hopped beer, being served especially for the event, as well as Scottish gins, whiskies and beer.

They include two Scottish single malt whiskies, Glenmorangie and Glenfiddich, as well as The Famous Grouse and Bell’s whisky, Scotland’s BrewDog Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane craft beers, as well as Scottish gins Hendrick’s and Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger.