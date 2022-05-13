Scarborough’s Wetherspoons The Lord Rosebery withdraws new plans for rooftop seating area after first terrace application rejected

Scarborough’s The Lord Rosebery pub has withdrawn its application to create a new rooftop terrace.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:34 pm

The JD Wetherspoon PLC pub, on Westborough, has withdrawn its plans for a second time for a third-floor seating area, after first applying in January 2019.

The plans revealed that part of the roof would be removed to allow for an open roof terrace, with a canopy, alongside a covered roof terrace.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon Plc told The Scarborough News that the pub chain no longer believes it is viable to have a roof terrace at The Lord Rosebery and has therefore withdrawn its plans.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The plans revealed that part of the roof would be removed to allow for an open roof terrace.

The plans said that as part of the works the second floor would be refurbished to create additional customer seating and a new staircase installed to serve the beer garden with a new customer lift to serve all levels.

The pub has also applied to install illuminated vertical letters on the side of the building, above a Coral bookmakers and narrow passageway.

However, Scarborough Council has refused the plans due to the proximity of residential buildings next to the pub, as well as the “detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Read More

Read More
New bar and apartments set to replace derelict building that nearly collapsed in...
ScarboroughWetherspoonsScarborough Council