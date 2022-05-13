The JD Wetherspoon PLC pub, on Westborough, has withdrawn its plans for a second time for a third-floor seating area, after first applying in January 2019.

The plans revealed that part of the roof would be removed to allow for an open roof terrace, with a canopy, alongside a covered roof terrace.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon Plc told The Scarborough News that the pub chain no longer believes it is viable to have a roof terrace at The Lord Rosebery and has therefore withdrawn its plans.

The plans said that as part of the works the second floor would be refurbished to create additional customer seating and a new staircase installed to serve the beer garden with a new customer lift to serve all levels.

The pub has also applied to install illuminated vertical letters on the side of the building, above a Coral bookmakers and narrow passageway.