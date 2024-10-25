Scarborough's Wheatcroft Primary School raises £183 for Macmillan Cancer Care

Head Teacher Gavin Dyer with Ruth Fairchild from Scarborough Community Fridge and Pantry

Wheatcroft Community Primary School has raised £183 for Macmillan Cancer Care at its Harvest Festival Cafe celebrations.

Pupils were delighted to perform musical offerings for friends and family, and the adults enjoyed refreshments at the Harvest Festival Cafe which raised £183 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

A spokesperson for Wheatcroft School said: “We held several very successful and well attended Harvest Festival Cafe events to celebrate this lovely time of year.

“We have also been once again overwhelmed with kind donations of non perishable food and personal hygiene items from our families which we have donated to the Scarborough Community Fridge and Pantry.

“Ruth Fairchild from the charity said they are helping in excess of 100 people every week when they open on a Saturday morning and they are delighted to receive such a brilliant amount of stock to add to their pantry.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to our collection, it is always very much appreciated.”