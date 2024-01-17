Less than a year since the Wolds Restaurant opened in Flixton, near Scarborough, the restaurant has now received an AA award.

The restaurant is located at Orchard Lodge in Flixton, on the outskirts of Scarborough which is now an AA five Star Silver accommodation, and has already received two of the hospitality industry’s most prestigious awards.

The latest award to be given to the restaurant is the AA Two Rosettes.

AA Two Rosettes are awarded to “excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve higher standards and better consistency. A greater precision is apparent in the cooking, and there will be obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.”

Andrew Jenkins, owner of the Wold Restaurant, said: “A Two Rosette recognition very much reflects the wonderful food Chef Michael Burgoyne creates in the Wolds Restaurant kitchen. He spends a lot of time developing menus that include seasonal food and promote produce he sources from local suppliers.”

Wolds Restaurant is a modern British restaurant, focusing on sustainable, local and seasonal slow food. With a maximum of 32 covers, the restaurant’s reputation for offering a small selection of original dishes as part of an ever-changing menu is fast growing.

Wolds is one of only two restaurants in a 20-mile radius of Scarborough to hold the AA 2 Rosette accreditation.

In the report Wolds Restaurant received, the AA Inspector said: “The Two AA Rosette Award was confidently recommended.

"Dishes at dinner were of an excellent standard and really exceeded expectations. Quality, provenance and freshness of ingredients was evident, along with keen skills ensured an enjoyable dining experience.”