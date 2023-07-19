Scarborough's Women's Labour party branch donate essential items to The Rainbow Centre

After discovering that The Rainbow Centre was short of toiletries, Jan Cleary, Alison Hume and Liz Colling from the local women’s branch of the Labour party swung into action and organised a collection.

They quickly amassed enough generous donations to make up 30 complete packs, each of which comes with a supportive postcard listing resources for anyone struggling.

Organiser Jan says: “We wanted these packs to go to women and children who are currently struggling and for them to feel valued and special. We very much hope that this will be an ongoing relationship.”

The Rainbow Centre has recieved a big donation thanks to Scarborough's Women's Labour party members.

Jo Laking, CEO of The Rainbow Centre, says: “We are very grateful to all our supporters. It is truly wonderful when community members get together to do something like this and we hope to build ongoing relationships within different sectors of the local community.“

The Rainbow Centre is a local charity providing practical and emotional support to individuals and families, whatever they need. whether that is a food parcel, clothing, debt advice, housing assistance or simply a hot meal in the community café.

It relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and thanks to the generosity of its supporters, makes around 14,000 critical interventions each year.

