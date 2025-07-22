Scarborough's YMCA Theatre unveils summer season with plea for your help to keep it going

THE YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street, Scarborough

Scarborough’s YMCA Theatre is preparing for a blockbuster summer packed with feel-good theatre, family favourites, and unforgettable live entertainment – and it needs your support to keep it going.

The message from the venue in St Thomas Street is: Help us by buying a ticket.

Every show it stages helps fund the charity’s youth outreach and creative development programmes.

Each ticket sold helps a young person gain confidence, discover their talent, and find a place to belong.

“This theatre isn’t just a venue—it’s a lifeline for young people,” says Liam Downey, chief executive of YMCA Yorkshire Coast.

“Without public support through ticket sales, we risk losing a creative safe space that’s nurtured generations.”

Summer season listings: July to August

Ultra-Vibrancy – A Blacklight Puppet Adventure Every Monday from July 28 to August 25 A dazzling new UV puppet show filled with vibrant colours, quirky characters, and imaginative storytelling. Suitable for all ages.

Little Shop of Horrors – YMCA Productions Every Tuesday and Wednesday from July 29 to August 29 The cult classic musical comedy featuring Seymour, Audrey, and one very hungry plant. Expect laughs, catchy tunes, and a wild ride! Recommended 10+

Seaside Summer Show 2025 – That’s Entertainment Productions Every Thursday from July 31 to Thursday August 28 A sparkling seaside variety show with magic, circus acts, live comedy and West End sparkle. Family-friendly

Shout Out to the 60s – Sandy Smith and Sophie Mairi Saturday August 2 A feel-good celebration of 60s icons from Dusty to Aretha. Get ready to twist, shout, and sing along to over 30 chart-topping hits. Suitable for all ages.

Up Close and Personal – Elvis (Lee Newsome) Friday August 8 Experience the passion and power of Elvis Presley’s ballads and love songs in this unique tribute performance. Taylor Swift Tribute – Jo’s Version Saturday August 9 Calling all Swifties! An energetic tribute to the global pop superstar – expect hit after hit. All ages welcome.

Clique – Power Dance Company Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17 An electrifying evening of contemporary dance from the local company. Voulez Vous – ABBA Tribute Night Saturday August 30 Get your dancing shoes on for a night of singalong favourites and glittery fun with one of the UK’s best ABBA tributes.

Tickets on 01723 506750 or email [email protected] and online at: https://ymcayorks.uk/theatre-tickets/ Why your ticket matters

YMCA Scarborough’s theatre is more than just a stage. It’s a launchpad for young people, helping them develop confidence, creativity, and community connections through performing arts.

Programmes like Y-Perform offer opportunities to children and teens across Scarborough, regardless of background.

Buying a ticket means:

Keeping local youth workshops and theatre projects running year-round

Supporting an affordable venue that champions accessibility and inclusion

Ensuring the curtain rises not just this summer but for years to come

How you can help

Sponsor a seat – leave a legacy in the auditorium

Become a theatre ambassador – enjoy perks while giving back

Donate or volunteer – Every hour and every penny makes a difference

Visit www.ymcatheatre.uk/supportingus to get involved.