Scarborough's YMCA Theatre unveils summer season with plea for your help to keep it going
The message from the venue in St Thomas Street is: Help us by buying a ticket.
Every show it stages helps fund the charity’s youth outreach and creative development programmes.
Each ticket sold helps a young person gain confidence, discover their talent, and find a place to belong.
“This theatre isn’t just a venue—it’s a lifeline for young people,” says Liam Downey, chief executive of YMCA Yorkshire Coast.
“Without public support through ticket sales, we risk losing a creative safe space that’s nurtured generations.”
Summer season listings: July to August
Ultra-Vibrancy – A Blacklight Puppet Adventure Every Monday from July 28 to August 25 A dazzling new UV puppet show filled with vibrant colours, quirky characters, and imaginative storytelling. Suitable for all ages.
Little Shop of Horrors – YMCA Productions Every Tuesday and Wednesday from July 29 to August 29 The cult classic musical comedy featuring Seymour, Audrey, and one very hungry plant. Expect laughs, catchy tunes, and a wild ride! Recommended 10+
Seaside Summer Show 2025 – That’s Entertainment Productions Every Thursday from July 31 to Thursday August 28 A sparkling seaside variety show with magic, circus acts, live comedy and West End sparkle. Family-friendly
Shout Out to the 60s – Sandy Smith and Sophie Mairi Saturday August 2 A feel-good celebration of 60s icons from Dusty to Aretha. Get ready to twist, shout, and sing along to over 30 chart-topping hits. Suitable for all ages.
Up Close and Personal – Elvis (Lee Newsome) Friday August 8 Experience the passion and power of Elvis Presley’s ballads and love songs in this unique tribute performance. Taylor Swift Tribute – Jo’s Version Saturday August 9 Calling all Swifties! An energetic tribute to the global pop superstar – expect hit after hit. All ages welcome.
Clique – Power Dance Company Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17 An electrifying evening of contemporary dance from the local company. Voulez Vous – ABBA Tribute Night Saturday August 30 Get your dancing shoes on for a night of singalong favourites and glittery fun with one of the UK’s best ABBA tributes.
Tickets on 01723 506750 or email [email protected] and online at: https://ymcayorks.uk/theatre-tickets/ Why your ticket matters
YMCA Scarborough’s theatre is more than just a stage. It’s a launchpad for young people, helping them develop confidence, creativity, and community connections through performing arts.
Programmes like Y-Perform offer opportunities to children and teens across Scarborough, regardless of background.
Buying a ticket means:
Keeping local youth workshops and theatre projects running year-round
Supporting an affordable venue that champions accessibility and inclusion
Ensuring the curtain rises not just this summer but for years to come
How you can help
Sponsor a seat – leave a legacy in the auditorium
Become a theatre ambassador – enjoy perks while giving back
Donate or volunteer – Every hour and every penny makes a difference
Visit www.ymcatheatre.uk/supportingus to get involved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.