Scareborough! Scarborough man opens spooky Halloween garden to raise money for special care babies

Mr Keld, who lives on Ash Grove, has spent the last few months decorating his garden for Halloween, mainly for the children who live in his community.

Those who visit are invited to leave donations, and any monies raised is then given to the Baby Care unit at Scarborough hospital.

Mr Keld came up with the idea of opening his garden to raise funds after his youngest granddaughter was born prematurely and had to be transferred to Hull to receive proper care.

Friend Rita Lavelle said: “His garden is amazing. He doesn't charge for the event but people like to donate.

“Scarborough Hospital now has its own baby care unit which is very grateful for donations.”

Fancy dress is encouraged when visiting the garden and most children wear spooky outfits to fully embrace the occasion.

1 . Scareborough! Roger Keld prepares for his Halloween Spook night with Rita Lavelle Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scareborough! Raising money is a very unusual way! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scareborough! Things that go 'bump' in the night Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales