Scattered tools found on Scarborough roundabout prompting police search for owner
North Yorkshire Police are searching for the owner of tools after they were found scattered over a Scarborough roundabout.
Officers on Facebook shared an appeal to anyone who has lost a socket set when they've been in the Scarborough or Eastfield area.
A kind member of the public has gathered up the tools and a box that were scattered over Musham Bank roundabout on or around August 8.
It's possibly fallen out of a vehicle.
If you think it might be yours, or you know who it may belong to, contact [email protected].
Alternatively, call 101, select option 2 and enter extension 40109
Quote reference 12230164824