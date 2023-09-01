Scattered tools found on Scarborough roundabout prompting police search for owner

News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police are searching for the owner of tools after they were found scattered over a Scarborough roundabout.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Officers on Facebook shared an appeal to anyone who has lost a socket set when they've been in the Scarborough or Eastfield area.

A kind member of the public has gathered up the tools and a box that were scattered over Musham Bank roundabout on or around August 8.

It's possibly fallen out of a vehicle.

If you think it might be yours, or you know who it may belong to, contact [email protected].

Alternatively, call 101, select option 2 and enter extension 40109

Quote reference 12230164824

