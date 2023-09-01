Scattered tools found on Scarborough roundabout prompting police search for owner

North Yorkshire Police are searching for the owner of tools after they were found scattered over a Scarborough roundabout.

Officers on Facebook shared an appeal to anyone who has lost a socket set when they've been in the Scarborough or Eastfield area.

A kind member of the public has gathered up the tools and a box that were scattered over Musham Bank roundabout on or around August 8.

It's possibly fallen out of a vehicle.

If you think it might be yours, or you know who it may belong to, contact [email protected].

Alternatively, call 101, select option 2 and enter extension 40109