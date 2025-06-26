This stunning picture of a puffin at Bempton was taken by Heather Palmer.placeholder image
Scenic snapshots from around Scarborough sent in by our talented readers

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 26th Jun 2025, 07:37 BST
We love to see your photos of Scarborough and the surrounding area, please keep sending them in! If you would like to see your photographs featured on this page, send them to newsdesk.scarboroughnews@ nationalworld.com. Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Check out these super highlights of Scarborough and the surrounding area.

Dawn Humphrey captured this image of the harbour and South Bay.

Dawn Humphrey captured this image of the harbour and South Bay. Photo: Dawn Humphrey

Freddie looks out at a serene sunrise, by Beverley Senturk.

Freddie looks out at a serene sunrise, by Beverley Senturk. Photo: Beverley Senturk

Iris and water lilies in bloom at Scarborough Mere, by Barbara Bussey.

Iris and water lilies in bloom at Scarborough Mere, by Barbara Bussey. Photo: Barbara Bussey

A stunning sunrise at South Cliff, by Coralie McGrath.

A stunning sunrise at South Cliff, by Coralie McGrath. Photo: Coralie McGrath

