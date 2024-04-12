School Science Technician running London Marathon for Scarborough RNLI after friend was rescued

Mel D'Eath on Scarborough RNLI lifeboat in the station. Photo courtesy of Scarborough RNLI.

Mel D’Eath is taking on the 26.2 mile challenge on Sunday 21 April this year and Scarborough RNLI is delighted to have her support. The idea of running the London Marathon for the RNLI came to her after hearing of an inspiring rescue.Ms D’Eath said: ‘My friend within my running club was rescued last January by the Scarborough crew. With living by the coast I’ve always known the importance of the RNLI, so as a little thank you I have chosen to fundraise for them."

Her friend was a competent sea swimmer but found himself caught out by strong currents that changed very quickly. He remembered RNLI water safety advice and went into a starfish shape to float on his back while a friend ashore called 999 and asked for the coastguard.

Ms D’Eath secured her place for the London Marathon through her running team, Scarborough Athletics Club. She has now already surpassed her fundraising goal £250 and is now over £600.

She said: “Running comes with such a supportive community, the people you meet are amazing. I am appreciative of everyone that has donated and followed my training journey so far.”

Jayne George, RNLI Fundraising Director, said: “We are so thankful to all our RNLI runners taking on this year’s London Marathon. It is a massive challenge and we will be cheering them towards the finish line on race day.

“The route takes runners near the City of London Tavern in Bishopsgate, where on 4 March 1824, our founder Sir William Hillary’s vision for a service dedicated to saving lives at sea became a reality.

“200 years later, RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards have saved more than 146,000 lives but this is only possible thanks to generous donations and selfless supporters like our marathon runners along with all those who have contributed to their incredible fundraising efforts. Thank you, your kindness means so much to us. Every one of you is a lifesaver.’

For those not running the marathon, fundraisers can take part in the Mayday Mile– covering a mile a day for the month of May. All money raised will help to provide the vital training and equipment that is needed to keep its lifesavers ready to answer the call to rescue.