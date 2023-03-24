News you can trust since 1882
Scott Brothers Duo to perform a special centenary concert at Scarborough Methodist Central Hall

Scott Brothers Duo are heading to Scarborough to perform a special centenary concert at the Methodist Central Hall, on Queen Street in Scarborough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT
Scott Brothers Duo to perform a special centenary concert at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.
Scott Brothers Duo to perform a special centenary concert at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.
Scott Brothers Duo to perform a special centenary concert at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

Brothers Jonathan and Tom Scott perform internationally in instrumental combinations which cover the entire keyboard spectrum, including Piano Duet, Piano & Organ, and Harmonium & Piano.

Recent and forthcoming performances include concerts across the UK, as well as Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Latvia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

They are now heading to Scarborough to perform in the church’s special centenary concert.

The concert will be held at Scarborough Methodist Central Hall on Saturday, May 13 at 7.15pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.50, and can be purchased by emailing [email protected], and tickets will be available on the door on the night.

The church celebrates its centenary anniversary this year.

ScarboroughTickets