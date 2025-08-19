Scott Mills confirms he'll be 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' in Scarborough this weekend

Scott Mills will be "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" in Scarborough this weekend - (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Popular Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills has taken to the airwaves this morning (Tuesday, August 19) to confirm he will be supporting Will Smith at Scarborough Open Air theatre this Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Mills was invited to perform alongside breakfast show colleague Ellie Brennan by venue promoter Peter Taylor during a phone call broadcast live on air.

Mills said: “It was such a long time ago that Ellie did the rap on radio and we kind of sorted this out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Taylor replied: “I just want to impress on you Scott that this is going to be a really, really big event in Scarborough and the show is totally sold out.

Global superstar Will Smith will be at the Open Air Theatre on Sunday August 24

“I’m a bit concerned – she’s got the main support slot – Ellie, how’s it all going to work? You’ve got lots of repertoire haven’t you? You’ve got a big set haven’t you?”

Scott asked his colleague: “I thought you were doing just the one.”

Ellie said: “Here’s the thing. Famously, I really do just have the one song which is the Scarborough version Miami – so, I’m just thinking on my feet here, that I might need an extra pair of hands – so how do you feel about me maybe bringing someone along with me?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I’m thinking is I’ll come to Scarborough if, Scott, you can come with me to Scarborough and I’ll do the rap.

Rickie & Melvin

“How are you fixed?,” Peter Taylor asked the DJ.

“C,mon – The East coast is calling,” said Ellie.

Scott replied: "Well, it would be good to support you…Gary, if you’re listening, I can’t come to your birthday party because I’m coming to SCARBOROUGH!!!!”

The show will be opened by Radio 1 Live Lounge DJs Rickie & Melvin before Scott Mills then does a DJ set featuring Ellie.

You can listen to the full conversation on BBC Sounds (from 1:42) at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002h13n