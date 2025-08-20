Scott Mills gives massive shout out to Scarborough's North Bay Railway on BBC Radio 2

Steve Johnson from Scarborough's North Bay Railway featured on Scott Mills' Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning - Images Richard Ponter, and Joe Maher/Getty Images

Celebrity Race Across the World winner and BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills gave a massive shout out to all things Scarborough on his breakfast show on Wednesday morning (August 20).

Mills will be appearing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday August 24 alongside colleague Ellie Brennan as one of the support acts for Will Smith.

The presenters were clearly looking forward to their visit to ‘Scarbados’ and praised the warm reception they have received since confirming their performance on Tuesday morning’s show.

Ellie Brennan said: “This is the coolest thing of my life, I cannot believe my name is on a poster with Will Smith!

“So many people are saying to me are you nervous? And I’m not, I’m just excited! I’m buzzing!”

Mills said: “I think we’ve already fallen in love with the locals, they seem to be the nicest people on earth.

“Ginny said make sure you pop in to see us in sunny Scarbados at our beachside cafe. How about some cheesy chips and gravy? – We say yes to that.

“It sounds like Will Smith fever is everywhere – it’s sweeping Scarborough. Even the North Yorkshire Water Park are getting involved – they are offering a free session to anyone called Will Smith!”

Star of the show was Scarborough’s own Steve Johnson, General Manager at North Bay Railway.

Ellie said: “ I’ve seen this train going up and down the bay but I’ve never been on it – it looks like a right hoot. You’ve got the best job ever!

“Oh it’s brilliant – I love it,” said Steve. “It’s a historic miniature railway – one of the oldest in the country – the world’s oldest diesel hydraulics, if that means anything to you.”

“It definitely doesn’t mean anything to Scott,” laughed Ellie.

“You’ll have to come and have a go,” said Steve.

“Is it one of the main things to do in Scarbs?,” asked Scott

“We certainly are said,” Steve “We’ve been here a long long time and a lot of people come and see us – 100,000 a year.”

The interview concluded with Ellie promising to pop in for a visit when she visits the Open Air Theatre for a sound check at the weekend.

You can checkout Ellie Brennan’s Scarborough version of Miami on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcradio2/video/7483096306278255894?lang=en-GB

Will Smith will be the final artist to visit Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2025 following a highly successful summer of brilliant performances.