Sculpture of hungry 11-year-old Whitby girl imprisoned for stealing bread unveiled in Northallerton

In October 1872 at the age of just 11, Sophia Constable was sentenced to three weeks’ hard labour for stealing a loaf of bread by tricking a Whitby shopkeeper.

But it was that time in the House of Correction and the four years afterwards in Reform School in Doncaster that saved her from a troubled home life and wretched living conditions.

Her great-granddaughter, Louise Dudman, and half cousin, Georgia Spink, cut the ribbon on the Ballad of Sophia, which has been erected as the centrepiece of North Yorkshire Council’s Treadmills development, built on the site of the former prison.

Relatives of Sophia Constable, Georgia Spink (left) and Louise Dudman, cut the ribbon on the Ballad of Sophia in Northallerton.

Louise said: “Sophia’s story is remarkable, she was an 11-year-old girl, living in very harsh conditions and was simply starving.

"She stole the bread due to extreme hunger, and for that she was punished by being sent to jail in Northallerton.

“Our family is incredibly proud of how she managed to turn her life around following her jail sentence and her attendance at the reformatory school.

“Following her punishment, Sophia returned back to her hometown of Whitby, married and had children.

"As a result, we now have in our family the fifth generation of her descendants.

"We hope that Sophia’s statue is enjoyed for many years to come.”

The sculpture was made by world renowned sculptor, Ray Lonsdale, who said Sophia’s story captured his attention immediately.

