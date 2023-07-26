SEA LIFE Scarborough invite families to enjoy a pirate-themed interactive experience this summer

Captain Careless has really done it this time, they've lost all the pirate treasure at SEA LIFE Scarborough and the crew are none too pleased!

On top of this, it seems some of our creatures have become quite taken with the shiny booty!

Get ready to don your sea legs and navigate the high seas as you join our crew on a jawsome treasure hunt through the aquarium and learn all about our treasures of the ocean, you may even earn yourself some booty of your own.

Meet a real pirate, take part in pirate-themed games and activities, and don’t forget to fill in the pirate map as you go, or you might have to walk the plank.

On top of these aaaargh-some pirate adventures, guests can also discover the world’s most fascinating sea creatures from seahorses to rays, sharks and more! There are so many weird and wonderful species – which one will be your favourite?

With picture opportunities, fun activities, and amazing sea creatures to meet there’s fun to be had for the entire family this summer.

