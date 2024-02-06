News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

SEA LIFE Scarborough invites families to step inside new Seahorse Hotel this February half term

Get ready to discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean as SEA LIFE Scarborough invites families to dive into the Seahorse Hotel this February half term.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:35 GMT
Get ready to discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean as you’re invited to dive into the Seahorse Hotel at SEA LIFE Scarborough this February half term.Get ready to discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean as you’re invited to dive into the Seahorse Hotel at SEA LIFE Scarborough this February half term.
Get ready to discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean as you’re invited to dive into the Seahorse Hotel at SEA LIFE Scarborough this February half term.

The Seahorse Hotel event takes place between Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 25 and will allow families to get up close to these incredible creatures and learn all about them and find out how you can help keep them safe.

As part of the Seahorse Hotel event guests are invited to take part in an interactive trail around the aquarium where they’ll take on challenges, find answers and learn all about the ocean and the creatures that live within it, whilst having lots of fun along the way!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as these fin-tastic adventures, guests can also meet some of the world’s most fascinating sea creatures including sharks, rays, jellyfish and more, as well as taking part in photo opportunities, fun activities, and rewards to be earned .

Most Popular

The Seahorse Hotel interactive trail is live at SEA LIFE Scarborough until February 25. Book your adventure here www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/explore/events/step-into-the-seahorse-hotel

Visiting on a Sunday? Guests who choose to visit SEA LIFE Scarborough on Sundays throughout February can dive in with a jaw-some saving of up to 40% by using this link https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/?promocode=afternoonsealsaver

Related topics:Scarborough