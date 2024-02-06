SEA LIFE Scarborough invites families to step inside new Seahorse Hotel this February half term
The Seahorse Hotel event takes place between Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 25 and will allow families to get up close to these incredible creatures and learn all about them and find out how you can help keep them safe.
As part of the Seahorse Hotel event guests are invited to take part in an interactive trail around the aquarium where they’ll take on challenges, find answers and learn all about the ocean and the creatures that live within it, whilst having lots of fun along the way!
As well as these fin-tastic adventures, guests can also meet some of the world’s most fascinating sea creatures including sharks, rays, jellyfish and more, as well as taking part in photo opportunities, fun activities, and rewards to be earned .
The Seahorse Hotel interactive trail is live at SEA LIFE Scarborough until February 25. Book your adventure here www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/explore/events/step-into-the-seahorse-hotel
Visiting on a Sunday? Guests who choose to visit SEA LIFE Scarborough on Sundays throughout February can dive in with a jaw-some saving of up to 40% by using this link https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/?promocode=afternoonsealsaver