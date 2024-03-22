SEA LIFE Scarborough invites the public to join their celebrations for International Day of the Seal
Visitors can meet the site’s four resident seals as they splash and show off for the public.
Underwater viewing is available to get an up-close-and-personal look at the seals, and guests can learn about their individual stories at seal feeding presentations throughout the day.
Guests can also experience a VIP feeding experience to feed the seals their fishy feed, however it is advised that splashing and
SEA LIFE Scarborough and Hunstanton have rescued and rehabilitated 636 seals over the past 10 years, with staff estimating 500 hours on average has been spent caring for each individual seal at the Seal Sanctuary.
SEA LIFE Scarborough is home to four resident seals:
- Mando – born in Denmark but came to the UK when his previous home closed its doors. He originally visited Scarborough for a holiday but stayed after developing a ‘bromance’ with another seal.
- Pendle – named after Victoria Pendle, he was rescued as a one-week-old pup from Old Hunstanton Beach. He was thought to have neurological damage as he couldn’t feed for himself, but turns out he didn’t know how to ‘seal’ very well.
- Ed – born in 2006, this cheeky seal helps train the younger pups with socialising and feeding behaviours.
- Boo – born in 2014, he moved from Oban to Scarborough in 2018. He’s very small for his age and loves to do tricks like wave and spin.
Visit https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/ for tickets and to find out more about the centre’s resident seals.