SEA LIFE Scarborough invites the public to join their celebrations for International Day of the Seal

SEA LIFE Scarborough and Hunstanton have rescued and rehabilitated 636 seals over the past 10 years, with staff estimating 500 hours on average has been spent caring for each individual seal at the Seal Sanctuary. Photo courtesy of Richard Ponter.

Visitors can meet the site’s four resident seals as they splash and show off for the public.

Underwater viewing is available to get an up-close-and-personal look at the seals, and guests can learn about their individual stories at seal feeding presentations throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can also experience a VIP feeding experience to feed the seals their fishy feed, however it is advised that splashing and

SEA LIFE Scarborough and Hunstanton have rescued and rehabilitated 636 seals over the past 10 years, with staff estimating 500 hours on average has been spent caring for each individual seal at the Seal Sanctuary.

SEA LIFE Scarborough is home to four resident seals:

Mando – born in Denmark but came to the UK when his previous home closed its doors. He originally visited Scarborough for a holiday but stayed after developing a ‘bromance’ with another seal.

Pendle – named after Victoria Pendle, he was rescued as a one-week-old pup from Old Hunstanton Beach. He was thought to have neurological damage as he couldn’t feed for himself, but turns out he didn’t know how to ‘seal’ very well.

Ed – born in 2006, this cheeky seal helps train the younger pups with socialising and feeding behaviours.

Boo – born in 2014, he moved from Oban to Scarborough in 2018. He’s very small for his age and loves to do tricks like wave and spin.