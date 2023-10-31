News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

SEA LIFE shares image of animals in Scarborough celebrating Halloween

SEA LIFE centres up and down the country are ensuring its animals don’t miss out on the spooktacular celebrations.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:32 GMT
SEA LIFE centres up and down the country are ensuring its animals don’t miss out on the spooktacular celebrations.SEA LIFE centres up and down the country are ensuring its animals don’t miss out on the spooktacular celebrations.
SEA LIFE centres up and down the country are ensuring its animals don’t miss out on the spooktacular celebrations.

Penguins, otters, ants, iguanas and seals have all enjoyed pumpkin treats this October as part of their enrichment program, helping them to enjoy the spooky season.

At SEA LIFE Scarborough, it’s no surprise that the playful Asian Short-Clawed Otters had a ‘fang-tastic’ time rummaging inside their pumpkins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These clever creatures are able to complete complex enrichment tasks, so it’s no wonder they foraged for the treats with ease.

Jonny Rudd Curator at National SEA LIFE said: “It’s been great fun to see our animals get in the spooky spirit this October. However, whilst the images are adorable, it’s important to point out that activities like this are great enrichment for the creatures.

Most Popular

“Playing and interacting with different objects, such as coloured ice and pumpkins allows our creatures to improve their well-being and stimulate their natural behaviours such as foraging for food and hunting.”

For further information and to visit a SEA LIFE centre for yourself, please visit the website here: https://www.visitsealife.com.

Related topics:Scarborough