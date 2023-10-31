SEA LIFE centres up and down the country are ensuring its animals don’t miss out on the spooktacular celebrations.

Penguins, otters, ants, iguanas and seals have all enjoyed pumpkin treats this October as part of their enrichment program, helping them to enjoy the spooky season.

At SEA LIFE Scarborough, it’s no surprise that the playful Asian Short-Clawed Otters had a ‘fang-tastic’ time rummaging inside their pumpkins.

These clever creatures are able to complete complex enrichment tasks, so it’s no wonder they foraged for the treats with ease.

Jonny Rudd Curator at National SEA LIFE said: “It’s been great fun to see our animals get in the spooky spirit this October. However, whilst the images are adorable, it’s important to point out that activities like this are great enrichment for the creatures.

“Playing and interacting with different objects, such as coloured ice and pumpkins allows our creatures to improve their well-being and stimulate their natural behaviours such as foraging for food and hunting.”