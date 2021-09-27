Seal pup left stranded in 'life-threatening state' on Scarborough beach is rescued by Sea Life Centre
A seal pup which was left stranded in a life-threatening state on South Bay beach has found a new home after being rescued by Sealife Scarborough.
The Sealife team frequently rescue injured seals and stranded pups that make their way onto the county's shores, and nurse them back to health at the centre's Seal Hospital.
A common seal pup, now named Buzzard, was found severly emaciated with terrible abscesses and other infections on Scarborough's South Bay beach.
Sealife said that Buzzard has made a remarkable recovery and is rehabilitating well, although she is still struggling to learn the basics of eating fish.
Andy Turner, Sealife Scarborough’s General Manager, said: "Buzzard has made a remarkable recovery and we’re so proud of our team at the Seal Hospital. They work so hard to ensure the seals are rehabilitated and healthy before releasing them back into the wild, ensuring they can survive on their own."
Once Buzzard’s injuries have completely healed and she reaches a healthy weight she will then be released back to the oceans in her natural habitat.
The dedicated facility is Yorkshire’s only seal hospital and the animal care team are dedicated to helping the seals as they go through the appropriate rehabilitation programme.
Each seal costs around £2,000 to recuperate and the centre works closely with the RSPCA to ensure the seals are given the best possible chance at a healthy life.