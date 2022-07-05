Seamer horse fair returns after two years of Covid cancellations

The horse fair will take place this month after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It will take place on Friday July 15, with the site being open to travellers attending the horse fair from 6am on Tuesday July 12 until 6pm on Friday July 15.

The horse fair will be located in the same field as used for previous fairs, located just off the B1261 between Seamer and Crossgates.

Facilities will be provided for travellers, including an onsite water supply via standpipes and a horse trough in the adjacent dell, as well as portable toilets and a daily refuse collection service.

Travellers will be charged a fee for staying on the site, which will be proportionate to the number of nights they stay.

Scarborough Borough Council is employing site managers who will be on site 24 hours a day for the entire time the site is open. They will collect site fees from travellers, ensure the site is managed safely, check that site rules are adhered to and that disturbance to local residents is kept to a minimum. CCTV will also be in operation on a round the clock basis.

A speed limit of 5mph will apply on the site and a ‘zero tolerance policy’ in relation to potentially dangerous and irresponsible driving on site, both day and night, will be in force.

Anyone who fails to heed this warning will be required to immediately leave the site and will not be permitted to enter the site in future years.

North Yorkshire County Council Trading Standards will monitor the site and the RSPCA will attend to ensure the welfare of horses and other animals.

In a joint statement, all partners involved in managing the site, said: “After a two year gap, travellers are looking to return to horse fairs they traditionally

attended prior to the start of the pandemic.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the event is safe and well-managed, and to promote respectful behaviour so that there is minimal disruption to the local resident community.”