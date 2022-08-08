Burniston Show in 2016. Pic: Ceri Oakes.

A public meeting will be held at Burniston Village Hall on Monday August 15 at 7pm to discuss the best way forward.

One of the largest country shows in the Scarborough area, the annual event was established in 1888 by the Burniston and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society who successfully ran the show for more than a century.

However, the show had struggled in recent years, torrential rain in 2017 left the ground sodden and the show had to be cancelled.

The 2018 show went ahead on a smaller scale in Burniston Village Hall. It was well supported, but organisers felt that it was not the same without the animal classes.

The 2019 show was then cancelled when organisers were unable to find enough people to help run in.

A successful meeting in February 2020 showed that there was a desire in the village for the show to continue, however the coronavirus pandemic saw plans shelved almost before they had begun.

Chair of Burniston Parish Council, Cllr Richard Parsons said: “We would now like to attract a committee to set up the show once more and we would like people to think about becoming involved.

“The show needs its own independent committee and also people who are not part of the committee, but have something to offer.

“It would be great to see something happening next year, but we know that there is an awful lot of work that goes into the show, and we’re very open minded that it may need to be the following year.

“We are looking for an enthusiastic business plan, but we’re not expecting for people to come on Monday with it, and we will be there to support them with it, to keep an eye on it and to help with resources.