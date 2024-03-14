Search on for bands now the stage is set at Bridlington's Old Pavilion

The seafront venue is looking to attract various bands and acts. Photos courtesy of Harrison Leisure.

The seafront venue is looking for bands, musicians and DJs following a major revamp which has seen a new, bespoke stage built.

Callum Grant, entertainment manager of The Old Floral Pavilion, said: “We put in a new stage, sound and light system at the end of last year to allow us to bring in bigger name performers and larger popular entertainments and we now want to hear from bands, musicians and DJs who might want a gig in a great Yorkshire coast destination.

"We are looking for bands, musicians or DJs of any genre and level of experience, indie rock, folk, RnB, old school rave, tributes and from anywhere, whether that’s local, Yorkshire or across the country.

The new stage at The Old Floral Pavilion. Photos courtesy of Harrison Leisure.

"It doesn’t matter just as long as you’re good, you want a brilliant place to play and you want someone to back you in your ambitions.

"If that’s you then please get in touch, the stage is definitely set here at The Old Floral Pavilion as we build our programme through 2024 and 2025.”

The Grade-2 listed Old Floral Pavilion is owned by Harrison Leisure Ltd, the Bridlington-based hospitality group, which secured the future of the building when it

purchased the freehold from East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2021 as part of a multi-million pound acquisition and refurbishment investment programme.

Harrison Leisure also runs Salt on the Harbour, Yorkshire Life’s ‘Coastal Restaurant of the Year’ for 2023, and The Brunswick Hotel, which has undergone a refurbishment of its three main bar areas and building exterior.