Search on for owner of mountain bike at Scarborough Police Station
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the owner of Carrera Fury mountain bike in the Crossgates area of Scarborough.
Officers in Scarborough Police Station are currently looking after a Carrera Fury mountain bike and are asking the owner to come and collect it.
Proof of ownership will be required.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or attend Scarborough Police Station with reference number 12230224123 and some form of proof of ownership.