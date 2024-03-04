Seaweed Sculpture in Scarborough to be unveiled to the public next week

Made from water-jet cut stainless steel, the newly-commissioned work, entitled Sea Oak, will be installed in Scarborough Harbour, overlooking the North Sea.

Created in the shape of Fucus Vesiculosus or Bladderwrack - an ecologically-important seaweed species common to North Yorkshire - the highly-polished structure will reflect both the viewer and the ever-changing coastal conditions, celebrating the important role that seaweed plays in contributing to the health of the ocean, whilst inviting audiences to reflect on their own interconnection with the natural world.

The sculpture will be launched the week commencing Monday, March 11 and there will be a free, special talk at Scarborough Library on Saturday, March 16 at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Morrison has been commissioned as part of Wild Eye, an ambitious art-nature project by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Scarborough-based art-science organisation Invisible Dust.

The project engages with leading artists to create new works that celebrate North Yorkshire’s amazing wildlife and marine life, while raising awareness of the need to protect both against pollution and climate change.

Sea Oak will connect with existing sculptures by Ryan Gander and Juneau Projects at Scarborough Castle and Whitby Harbour, with further artworks from artists Jeremy Deller, Emma Smith and Shezad Dawood & Daisy Hildyard set to complete the art trail between Scarborough and Whitby by 2025.

The development of the seaweed sculpture was accompanied by a series of free creative workshops for local groups that took place in late Spring last year, led by Scarborough-based artist Jacqui Barrowcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants from Scarborough Sixth Form, Scarborough Disability Action Group, Gallows Close Community Centre and Barrowcliff Primary School were shown new photographic techniques, and taught how to develop seaweed sunprints whilst discussing the importance of seaweed for carbon capture and biodiversity.

Following initial exhibitions of the community’s work in Scarborough in 2023, these artworks will return to the Market Hall until Monday, March 18 to coincide with the sculpture’s launch.

Artist Paul Morrison said: ”I’m delighted to have been able to create a sculpture for Scarborough Harbour. It’s such an amazing location, where the artwork can reflect the changing conditions of the sea and sky.

"I knew about the medicinal properties of seaweed and its importance as a habitat for marine life. What I hadn’t realised is just how effective seaweed is as a store for carbon and that it absorbs Co2 more efficiently than trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The piece will inevitably mean different things to each viewer depending on the person’s experience, memories and associations but I’d be very pleased if one of the things it does is to provide an opportunity for people to pause and consider our interdependence with nature.”

Rachael Bice, Chief Executive Officer, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “‘Sea Oak’ brings to the surface the beauty and importance of seaweed to our precious marine environment.

"Seaweed plays a vital role in creating dynamic underwater habitats for a wide range of species. It also can help us tackle climate change due to its fast growth, power to oxygenate seawater and absorb carbon.

"Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is delighted to be collaborating with Invisible Dust and the local community on ‘Wild Eye’ to bring this new sculpture to Scarborough Harbour, as a world-class example of how the arts can engage new audiences with nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Sharp, Artistic Director, Invisible Dust said: “I am really looking forward to seeing Paul Morrison’s beautiful reflective bladderwrack sculpture in front of one of Scarborough’s famous sunsets.

"Art makes us look at something we might view as everyday such as seaweed in a new way. Wild Eye sculptures are forming a trail to celebrate our incredible coastal nature, encouraging local people and visitors to understand more about and wish to protect our natural world.”

Cllr Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire Council's Executive Member for open to business, said: “The bladderwrack sculpture will be a fantastic addition to Scarborough’s harbour.

"Having another artwork by an internationally renowned artist join the other Wild Eye sculptures is a real asset to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sculpture will help boost nature tourism as well as providing a new experience for residents to engage with the local environment and raise awareness of climate change and its effect on our coastline.”

Kane Cunningham, Scarborough-based artist and Director of Big Ideas by the Sea Festival, said: “While the sculpture draws inspiration from seaweed there is an obvious visual connection to the air we breathe and the health of our lungs.

"Seaweed absorbs CO2 more effectively than trees. It also improves water quality by extracting harmful nutrients such as nitrogen from the sea, which is good for the environment and good for the planet.

"So the sculpture functions on many levels, firstly as a beautiful work of art and secondly as a reminder to ourselves that the health of the planet above the waterline and below is all interconnected.”

Mel Bonney, CEO of Coast and Vale Community Action Association, said: “It’s inspiring that Scarborough will be hosting an artwork by an internationally acclaimed artist in a location that is free and accessible to all.

"The seaweed sculpture will be an asset for the town and the local community, increasing understanding of the nature on our doorstep and raising awareness around climate change. Connecting to art and nature also has proven benefits for mental health and wellbeing.”

Paul Morrison’s Sea Oak was selected by a local community advisory group in Scarborough.

Current group participants include members of Scarborough’s Disability Action group, Scarborough Civic Society, Big Ideas by the Sea Festival, Seawatch Foundation/Scarborough Porpoise, Scarborough Sixth Form and College, CU Scarborough and Coast and Vale Community Action.

Wild Eye is funded by the Towns Fund drawn from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities administered through North Yorkshire Council.