Second Grammar schools summer reunion event to take place in Scarborough

The first reunion, in 2023, was a great success

Nearly 300 former pupils of Scarborough Boys High School (SBHS), Scarborough Girls High School (SGHS) and The Convent of The Ladies of Mary convened in a highly successful collaborative gathering in 2023 at Scarborough Rugby Club.

This initial occasion marked the 50th anniversary of the closure of the aforementioned two high schools.

Representatives of the school’s respective associations, John Riley (SBHS), Wendy Sykes (SGHS) and Pat Watson (The Convent) have recently confirmed the details, encouraging former pupils to again network with their

contemporaries to further promote this latest event.

The partners of former pupils are also most welcome.

Selective Grammar school education ceased in Scarborough in June 1973 with the establishment of the overarching Comprehensive system, resulting in the formation of The Graham School (at Woodlands) and the

separate Sixth Form College (at Sandybed Lane).

The Convent in Queen Street, subsequently closed two years later in June 1975 and a separate 50th anniversary event for these former pupils is planned for next year.

This second convening of alumni from the three former schools will take place on Sunday August 25 from 1pm-5pm at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Tickets for the event cost £10 which includes a buffet, can be obtained from Keith Fryirs, the Old Scarborians Association (OSA) treasurer, at [email protected] to arrange payment, indicating also which school they