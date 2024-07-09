The inshore lifeboat was launched for the second time this week after two walkers were left stranded by the incoming tide.

The inshore lifeboat launched with three volunteer crew on board, who quickly reached the casualties.Along with volunteers from Whitby Coastguard, the RNLI crew helped the pair over the rock armour to a small section of sand where they were able to safely transport them to the inshore lifeboat.Helm on the call out, Richard Dowson said: 'The safest option was to transfer the casualties to safety by boat, as the rock armour can be slippy and difficult to cross.“We are finding more and more people are getting cut off to the east of Whitby, as the tide reaches the rocks even up to three hours before the scheduled high tide.“With certain conditions and tides it can be a lot sooner than you'd expect so we would urge anyone walking from the east pier towards Saltwick to allow plenty of time to exit the beach.“If you do get into difficulty, please make the call, as we would always rather come and help than see anyone injure themselves trying to reach safety.”If you see someone in trouble along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.