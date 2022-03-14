Ray Whitwell was among the first Royal Army Service Corps to be dropped into the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden in September 1944.

About 35,000 British, American and Polish troops were dropped behind enemy lines in a bid to capture eight bridges on the Dutch and German border and open up an attack route for allied forces. The controversial initiative saw some of the war's bloodiest fighting and totalled more than 17,000 allied casualties.

Mr Whitwell was just 25 when he landed by glider in the Netherlands, fighting at the Battle of Arnhem.

Ray with his daughter Jill.

Now aged 102, Ray, along with the Taxi Charity, returned to Holland at the end of February to visit the Airborne Museum at Hartenstein, which pays tributes to the allies who fought in Arnhem as well as the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery to pay his respects to his friends and comrades who did not come home.

More than 600 gliders were towed into battle to secure the River Rhine crossings and advance into northern Germany. Ray avoided capture as he crossed the Rhine and made his way back to British lines.

Recalling that time with his usual acerbic sense of humour, he said: "We went nine days without food during the Arnhem conflict and then snipers shot holes in the bucket we were collecting water in."

The charity said Ray kept everyone entertained throughout the trip with his "wicked sense of humour" and that he was keen to tell those he met that he was 102 and 11 months old.

Ray Whitwell visiting the Airborne Museum with the Taxi Charity.

The Taxi Charity is run by volunteer London black taxi drivers and has been supporting thousands of veterans of all ages since 1948. The charity arranges free trips to the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, for acts of commemoration.

Seb Philp, a Taxi Charity volunteer, said: "I have been Ray’s regular driver for Taxi Charity trips for many years. I drive to Malton to pick him up and our journeys are always very entertaining. He is amazing for his age and thoroughly enjoys these charity visits to the areas that he knows well from the war."