The pair, from the Midlands, are marrying at Whitby Registry Office on August 1, at 11.20am but none of their friends or family are aware.

It will be a special day for the couple, who have been together for 18 years – but they can’t let the cat out of the bag.

The groom-to-be said: "This is all in secret and the register office is now booked.

Whitby is a great place for a summer wedding!

“This leaves us with a conundrum – we need two reliable witnesses.

“The service is literally a quick in and out, no music etc.

"We’ve been coming to Whitby all our lives, we love the harbour and walking up to the abbey.”

The couple have been planning to get married for some time but four years ago, the bride-to-be was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which she has since had an operation on.

They decided at that point to tie the knot, but then the bride-to-be lost her dad, Covid came along and the groom-to-be’s mother also died, so the wedding was put on the backburner.

"We decided in 2023, if we don’t do it now, we never will,” he said.

"Just the two of us, no friends or family, just a quick ceremony in Whitby, one of our favourite places.”