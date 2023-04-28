See hand-knitted Coronation display outside pub in Hinderwell, near Whitby, which is stopping the traffic

Hand-knitted Beefeaters 'guarding' the Badger Hounds, Hinderwell, for the King's Coronation.

King Charles, Camilla, beefeaters, soldiers and bunting have all been hand-knitted by two ladies who wish to remain anonymous.

Landlady Cheryl Gill said: “It is stopping traffic, people are taking photos and it has been put on Google maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ladies have asked that due to the amount of interest, to put this to good use, we are now asking people to show their appreciation and make a donation to Ovarian Cancer Action in memory of June Mead – mother of England footballer Beth Mead - who sadly lost her battle with this disease.

Knitted Royal family and Beefeaters at the Badger Hounds, Hinderwell.