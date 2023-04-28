See hand-knitted Coronation display outside pub in Hinderwell, near Whitby, which is stopping the traffic
A traffic-stopping Coronation display has been put up outside the Badger Hounds pub in Hinderwell – and raising money for Ovarian Cancer Action in memory of a popular villager.
King Charles, Camilla, beefeaters, soldiers and bunting have all been hand-knitted by two ladies who wish to remain anonymous.
Landlady Cheryl Gill said: “It is stopping traffic, people are taking photos and it has been put on Google maps.
"The ladies have asked that due to the amount of interest, to put this to good use, we are now asking people to show their appreciation and make a donation to Ovarian Cancer Action in memory of June Mead – mother of England footballer Beth Mead - who sadly lost her battle with this disease.
“This display is truly unique and I do know how much effort and hard work these two ladies gave out into it and have asked for nothing in return.”