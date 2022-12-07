Echo are an acclaimed vocal ensemble that stemmed from the Genesis Sixteen Young Artist scheme.

They made their St John’s Smith Square debut in 2017 and have since performed at many prestigious venues including the Queen Elizabeth Hall, and live on BBC Radio 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although this new programme titled Chasing the Night: Midwinter Songs is their only performance in the North of England, it is a return to the area for the group, who have previously been the Ensemble in residence at Ryedale Festival.

Echo are coming to Birdsall House. picture: Victoria Beddoes

Under Conductor Sarah Latto, the night will explore the depths of winter through music featuring traditional carols and classical pieces by Poulenc, Britten and Rachmaninov.

The ensemble are then booked to perform at the world-famous Sadler’s Wells in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stately home is usually only open for private events, such as weddings, or concerts organised by the Ryedale Festival, so this is also an opportunity for the community to see inside the home – which the Willoughby family have lived in for more than 300 years – and to see it decorated for Christmas.

The venue has become linked to the festive season over recent years after two Christmas films – Father Christmas is Back starring Kelsey Grammar and My Dad’s Christmas Date with Jeremy Piven were both filmed at the house as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front of Birdsall House. picture: Little Sixpence Photography

Lady Cara Willoughby of Birdsall House said: “We were blown away when Echo Vocal Ensemble previously sang at Birdsall House as part of the Ryedale Festival and we jumped at the opportunity to hear them sing in Yorkshire again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a programme of wonderful winter songs from around the globe, along with mince pies and mulled wine, this will be a lovely way to get into the festive spirit!”

The concert takes place on Monday December 19 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-booking is essential and tickets include mince pies and mulled wine.