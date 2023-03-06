See stunning Frank Meadow Sutcliffe Whitby images as museum hosts journey through the past

Frank Meadow Sutcliffe – Photographer of Whitby promises to be a wonderful journey through old Whitby photographs guided by Mike Shaw, former owner of the Sutcliffe Gallery in Whitby.No need to book for the event on Wednesday March 15, as you can pay on the door, free to members of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society and

£2 non-members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of reasonably priced Sutcliffe prints and postcards are also available to buy at the museum shop.

Mike Shaw is to give a talk on Frank Meadow Sutcliffe photographs at Whitby Museum. Picture by permission of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society

It is one of a number of events coming up at Whitby Museum which celebrates its bicentenary this year.

In Meet the Curator – there is a chance for people to talk with the costume curator in the costume gallery and take a look behind the scenes in the museum’s costume store, on Tuesday March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop in between 10am and noon and 2pm and 4pm.

Normal admission charges apply.

Mike Shaw is to give a talk on Frank Meadow Sutcliffe photographs at Whitby Museum. Picture by permission of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society

In Auctioneering Today and Tales of a TV Presenter, Whitby Museum will be welcoming Caroline Hawley from TV’s Bargain Hunt and Flog It on Saturday April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be telling people about her life and experiences as an auctioneer and TV presenter and the talk will be followed by a valuation session.

This event is on from 2pm, tickets £5 non-members; free to Lit & Phil members and booking essential.

Visit www.whitbymuseum.org.uk for more information on museum events.