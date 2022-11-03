See stunning images of Northern Lights pictured from Sandsend, near Whitby

Natasha Hill, 31, of Ruswarp Lane, was “ecstatic” when she captured the image of the aurora off the coast at her first attempt.

“I nearly didn’t go down to the beach to attempt to see this,” she said.

"I thought I’d be too late and would miss them.

Aurora Borealis seen in the sky at Sandsend, near Whitby.

"But with some loving persuasion by my boyfriend Barry we went down – and I’m so glad we did!”

Natasha has an Aurora Watch app, so knew she’d have a chance of seeing the phenomenon.

"Because it was the first time I’d attempted it, I played with the settings and was getting quite stressed, but when they came through, I was ecstatic.

"It helped with having no street lights down there,” she said.

The green glow of the stunning Northern Lights, seen from Sandsend. picture: Natasha Hill Photography.

"Sandsend is one of my favourite places to go for a sunrise too.”

She started her own business, Natasha Hill Photography, around a year ago, covering landscape shots, family portraits, dog portraits – and she has also covered her first wedding.

“Photography has always been a hobby but during Covid, I bought a better spec camera and it was something to get me out which was good for my mental health,” she said.

There have been some wonderful sightings of the Northern Lights off the Whitby and Scarborough coastline in recent weeks.